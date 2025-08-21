Bednar (4-5) picked up the win after blowing the save in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning victory over the Rays, coughing up two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out three.

Called upon to protect a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Bednar struck out the side, but not before serving up a two-run double to Hunter Fedducia. The right-hander then backed into the win when the Yankees slugged a couple more homers in the top of the 10th off Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks. The stumble ended a seven-appearance scoreless streak for Bednar, but the blown save was his third since he was dealt to New York at the trade deadline, against three successful conversions. Devin Williams secured the save in the 10th inning, and the Yankees' closer role still appears unsettled with September rapidly approaching.