Yankees' David Bednar: Collects 25th save Tuesday

Bednar notched a save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, intentionally walking one batter and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings.

Bednar took the mound with two outs in the top of the eighth inning with runners at second and third and New York nursing a 2-0 lead. He began by intentionally walking pinch hitter Alec Burleson before striking out Nelson Velasquez on three pitches. The star closer returned for the ninth and retired all three batters he faced, the final two by strikeout. It was the continuation of a dominant stretch for Bednar -- he's converted 15 straight save opportunities, posting a 0.91 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings during that stretch. On the season, he's up to 25 saves, tied for sixth-most in the majors.