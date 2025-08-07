Bednar struck out five batters over 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, giving up one hit and two walks, to record his 18th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The trade-deadline acquisition collected his first save in pinstripes with the rest of the Yankees' high-leverage crew having seen heavy usage lately -- Devin Williams, Luke Weaver and Camilo Doval all pitched both Monday and Tuesday, forcing Bednar to throw 42 pitches (25 strikes) Wednesday to get the job done. That said, Williams has been struggling again of late, getting tagged for runs in four straight outings and taking two blown saves and a loss in his last three. If he gets removed from the closer role again, Bednar might be the next man up, although Weaver has been very effective of late with a 2.13 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over his last 12.2 innings. Despite the team's efforts to bring in help, the back of the Yankees' bullpen appears to be just as unsettled as ever.