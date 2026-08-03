Yankees' David Bednar: Converts 24th save

Bednar recorded his 24th save Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one walk while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Bednar entered in the eighth inning with two outs after Paul Blackburn left runners on the corners. He induced a flyout from Ian Happ to escape the threat, then worked around a walk to Pedro Ramirez in the ninth to lock down his 24th save of the season. The veteran closer has now been scoreless in 23 of his last 24 appearances while converting 13 saves during that stretch. On the year, Bednar owns a 2.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB across 48.1 innings.