Yankees' David Bednar: Earns fourth win

Bednar (4-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings.

The right-hander entered with one out in the eighth inning of a tied game and closed out the frame. After Jazz Chisholm launched a go-ahead solo homer in the bottom half of the inning, Bednar retired the side in the ninth to secure the victory and earn his fourth win. The 31-year-old has been lights out for an extended stretch, riding a 20-inning scoreless streak dating back to May 22. Overall, Bednar owns a 2.59 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB with 18 saves across 41.2 innings in 2026.