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Yankees' David Bednar: Extends scoreless streak in save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bednar secured the save Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Detroit brought the possible tying run to the plate, but Bednar shut down any potential rally by retiring Dillon Dingler for the game's final out. The 31-year-old right-hander had a 5.14 ERA for the season as of May 18, but a scoreless streak of 12 innings since then has brought his ERA down to 3.27 for the year. Bednar also has a 1.27 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over 33 innings, successfully converting 16 of his 18 save opportunities.

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