Yankees' David Bednar: Fans two for 27th save

Bednar was credited with the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit while striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar opened the ninth inning by striking out Julio Rodriguez before ending the frame with a four-pitch punchout of Cal Raleigh. Bednar hasn't blown a save opportunity since May 17 and has recorded a save in eight of his last nine outings, with the exception being Friday against Atlanta, when he came away with the win instead. His 27 saves are tied for fifth-most in the majors this season, and he sports a 2.56 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 52.2 innings.