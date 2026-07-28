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Yankees' David Bednar: Nabs one-out save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bednar notched a save against the White Sox on Monday by striking out the only batter he faced.

The Yankees carried a 9-4 lead into the ninth inning, but a pair of fielding errors and a walk in the bottom of that frame brought the tying run to the on-deck circle for Chicago with two outs. Manager Aaron Boone then turned to Bednar, who struck out Chase Meidroth on five pitches to extinguish the flames. Bednar has notched three saves over the past four days to boost his season total to 21 -- tied for ninth most in the majors. He's now gone 21 outings spanning 24 innings without giving up an earned run, posting a 25:5 K:BB during that span.

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