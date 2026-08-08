Yankees' David Bednar: Nails down 26th save

Bednar recorded his 26th save of the season in a 5-4 win over Atlanta, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning Saturday. He struck out one.

The veteran closer made things interesting, but Bednar finally shut the door by getting Drake Baldwin to line out to right field. Bednar hasn't blown a save since May 17, converting 16 straight chances while posting a 1.14 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB in 31.2 innings and adding four wins to his ledger, but after working Friday and Saturday he likely won't be available should the Yankees have another late lead to protect in the series finale Sunday.