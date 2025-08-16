Bednar picked up the save Friday against St. Louis, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Bednar registered his 19th save of the year and his second as a member of the Yankees, also turning in his fifth scoreless outing in a row. Fellow high-leverage arm Camilo Doval has a poor 6.35 ERA over seven appearances in August, and Devin Williams also owns a pitiful 9.64 ERA across five outings this month. While that does appear to position Bednar as New York's current favorite for saves, he'll continue to have plenty of competition for the closer role that also includes Luke Weaver.