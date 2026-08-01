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Yankees' David Bednar: Notches 23rd save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bednar gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Cubs. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The veteran closer hadn't pitched since Tuesday after working four games in five days, and the breather seemed to do Bednar some good. Despite his recent heavy workload he hasn't blown a save since May 17, converting 13 straight chances while posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB in 27 innings during that stretch. The Yankees are likely to add bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline, but Bednar's job seems very secure.

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