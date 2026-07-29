Yankees' David Bednar: Picks up 22nd save

Bednar secured up the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three over one inning.

The 31-year-old entered for the ninth inning with a 3-0 advantage and needed all of that cushion when Chase Meidroth launched a two-out, two-run home run. Bednar walked the tightrope Tuesday, with those runs being the first he has allowed since May 18 against Toronto. His scoreless streak lasted 21 appearances and saw him give up just eight hits with a 25:5 K:BB. Bednar is 22-for-24 in save chances and has settled in nicely after a shaky start to the year that resulted in a 5.14 ERA through his first 21 outings.