Yankees' David Bednar: Records 19th save

Bednar earned the save in the Yankees' 1-0 win over the Phillies on Friday, when he struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar needed just nine pitches (six strikes) to close out Friday's game for the Yankees, with five of those pitches coming against Bryce Harper, whom he struck out swinging. Bednar has converted 19 of 21 save opportunities this season and has not allowed an earned run since May 18 against the Blue Jays. He has a 2.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB across 43.2 innings in 2026.