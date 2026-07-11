Yankees' David Bednar: Snags third win

Bednar (3-3) picked up the win Friday, firing two scoreless, no-hit relief innings in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The veteran closer did plunk Daylen Lile with a pitch and watched him get to third after a steal and a throwing error by Austin Wells, but Bednar was otherwise flawless and got rewarded when the Yankees broke through with three runs in the top of the ninth inning. Bednar hasn't given up an earned run since May 18, delivering a 0.50 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over his last 18 innings while converting all six of his save chances and collecting two wins.