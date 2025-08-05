Bednar earned a hold against Texas on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Bednar got the call in the eighth frame with the Yankees up by a run. He set the side down in order on 11 pitches (eight strikes). This was a much better outcome than in Bednar's team debut Aug. 1, when he allowed two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. The veteran reliever entered in the seventh frame in that game, so it appears New York has him tabbed for a setup role. That said, Devin Williams blew his second straight save Monday and has yielded at least one run in three straight outings, so the team could shift to Bednar at closer if Williams continues to struggle.