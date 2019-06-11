Yankees' Dellin Betances: Shut down again
Betances was shut down again Tuesday with a low-grade strain in his right lat, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Yankees originally viewed Betances' latest setback as nothing more than "normal soreness," but an MRI revealed Tuesday that the probably was worse than initially expected. It's unclear how long he's expected to be shut down for, but it's hard to be particularly confident about any given return date given his season-long struggles.
