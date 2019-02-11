Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Begins throwing program

Gregorius (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Everything apparently went off without a hitch as Gregorius said he threw 25 times from 60 feet before moving on to some light throws from shortstop. This is an encouraging development for the soon-to-be 29-year-old, as prior to Monday he had been limited to hitting in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While Gregorius still appears to be tracking a return prior to the All-Star break, a more concrete return date likely won't come into focus until he progresses further in his rehab. In the meantime, Troy Tulowitzki and Gleyber Torres are expected to fill in at shortstop until Gregorius returns.

