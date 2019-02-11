Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Begins throwing program
Gregorius (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Everything apparently went off without a hitch as Gregorius said he threw 25 times from 60 feet before moving on to some light throws from shortstop. This is an encouraging development for the soon-to-be 29-year-old, as prior to Monday he had been limited to hitting in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While Gregorius still appears to be tracking a return prior to the All-Star break, a more concrete return date likely won't come into focus until he progresses further in his rehab. In the meantime, Troy Tulowitzki and Gleyber Torres are expected to fill in at shortstop until Gregorius returns.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Avoiding elbow usage in workouts•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Strikes deal with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Undergoes Tommy John procedure•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...