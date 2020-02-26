Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Trying out new catching stance

Sanchez is experimenting with a new catching stance in spring training, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Per Caldera, the stance features Sanchez "setting up with his right leg in a slightly lowered position." The catcher is trying out the stance because it puts him in better position to frame low strikes for Yankees pitchers. Naturally, Sanchez will need to get completely comfortable with all aspects of the altered crouch before using it in regular-season games.

More News
Our Latest Stories