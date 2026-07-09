Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Logs quality start in loss

Cole (3-4) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Cole yielded a run in three separate frames and surrendered nine hard-hit balls but filled the strike zone with 69 strikes on 97 pitches in his fourth quality start of the campaign. The 35-year-old has been more good than bad since returning from the injured list, allowing three or fewer earned runs in six of his nine starts. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB across 49 innings.