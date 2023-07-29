Cole did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Cole notched his first outing with at least seven scoreless innings since his complete-game shutout versus Minnesota on April 16. However, it wasn't good enough for the win, as Baltimore's pitching staff blanked the Yankees' offense. Cole has been spectacular of late, posting a 2.20 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB while completing at least six innings in five straight games. Cole will look to stay hot during his next start, which is lined up for a matchup against Tampa Bay.