Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Takes no-decision in short outing

Cole did not factor into the decision Tuesday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings.

Cole was clean through the first two innings before a messy third frame changed the mood of his outing. The right-hander allowed five consecutive baserunners, leading to both runs he surrendered, and he lasted just one more inning before being lifted at 83 pitches. The lack of strikeouts was notable, as Cole has now recorded fewer than five punchouts in three of his four starts since returning from the injured list. Still, there are few reasons for concern as Cole owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 22 innings. The Yankees continue to manage his workload as he builds back, but he'll look to turn in a more complete outing when he faces the White Sox at home in his next scheduled start.