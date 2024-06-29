Torres went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 16-5 rout of Toronto.

Torres was held out of action Wednesday and Thursday following a prolonged slump, and the time off appeared to serve him well. The second baseman contributed to a Yankees offensive explosion Friday with a two-run blast in the sixth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Torres finished with his first multi-hit game in over a month -- he hadn't accomplished that feat since going 2-for-4 against San Diego on May 26.