Torres (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torres strained his oblique March 28 but appears to be ready to return to the lineup in time for Friday's series opener against the Twins. He went 3-for-7 at the plate with a solo home run, an RBI, two runs scored, a stolen base and a 1:0 BB:K before suffering the injury.