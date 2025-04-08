Torres (oblique) might not need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torres has been ramping up his hitting, and if he continues to progress on schedule it sounds like he might be ready for activation when first eligible Friday. The second baseman has been sidelined since late March with a left oblique strain that initially cropped up toward the end of spring training.
