Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Torres returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to an oblique strain. He picked up where he left off in his third game of the season, logging his second multi-hit effort. He's 5-for-11 with a home run, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base so far. Torres looks set to be at or near the top of the order most of the time, as long as his bat stays hot enough to justify that role.