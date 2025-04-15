Torres went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 9-1 win over the Brewers.

Torres walked and scored to start things off in the top of the first inning, then chipped in an RBI groundout and a two-RBI single later in the game. The infielder has only played in five contests so far, as he missed some time due to an oblique strain, but he's gotten at least one hit every time he's been in the lineup. Overall, Torres is batting .389 with a 1.032 OPS, and a big campaign could be in store if he stays healthy the rest of the way.