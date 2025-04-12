Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk Friday in his first game back from the injured list, but he'll grab a seat on the bench Saturday while Detroit eases him back into regular playing time. Colt Keith will pick up another start at second base while Spencer Torkelson starts at first and Justyn-Henry Malloy serves as the DH.
