Bader went 2-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe will get the most recognition for the win as a result of their late-inning clutch at-bats, but Bader was key in helping to bring New York back from an early deficit. He hit a solo homer in the fourth to plate the team's first run and produced a sacrifice fly in the fifth to tie the score 4-4. Bader is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, batting .333 (5-for-15) with two homers, five RBI and a steal over that stretch.