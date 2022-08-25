Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, as he yet to resume any on-field baseball activities since being acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 2. He'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.