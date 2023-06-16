Bader (hamstring) will play two more rehab games with Double-A Somerset on Friday and Saturday before returning from the injured list Tuesday, Randy Miller and Max Goodman of NJ.com report.
The initial expectation was that Bader would be activated Friday ahead of the Yankees' series in Boston. However, the outfielder evidently decided he could use a couple more rehab games after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first rehab contest with Somerset on Wednesday. Bader has been sidelined since late May with a right hamstring strain.
