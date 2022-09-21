Bader went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-8 win against Pittsburgh.
Aaron Judge was understandably in the spotlight with his 60th homer of the season, but Bader made a splash as well in his first game as a Yankee. He was activated from the 60-day IL earlier in the day and struck out in his first at-bat but followed with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Bader came through again in the sixth, notching a two-run single to pull the Yankees within a run. He figures to take over as New York's primary center fielder moving forward.
