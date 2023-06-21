Bader went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Bader singled in his first at-bat of the game and stole second before coming around to score on a two-run homer from Billy McKinney. He provided an immediate impact to the lineup after missing just about three weeks with a hamstring injury and should carve himself a regular role moving forward while presenting an intriguing power-speed combination. The 29-year-old currently sits at a slash line of .269/.296/.505 with six homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs, seven steals and a 3:13 BB:K over 98 plate appearances.