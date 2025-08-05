Lalane (shoulder) struck out three batters and issued three walks over two scoreless innings for Single-A Tampa on Tuesday after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

On the shelf all season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Lalane was cleared to rejoin Tampa after making just one three-inning rehab appearance in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. His control was unsurprisingly shaky Tuesday following his return from an extended absence, as he didn't give up a hit but spotted just 18 of his 40 pitches for strikes and hit a batter and threw a wild pitch in addition to issuing three free passes. The 21-year-old southpaw remains one of the Yankees' top lower-level pitching prospects, but some bumpy outings should be expected over the rest of the season while he looks to return to form following surgery.