Lalane is on the Florida Complex League Yankees' 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

One of the most electric teenage pitchers in the minors, Lalane seemingly mastered the complex league last year (0.97 WHIP, 34:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings), so this explains why he hasn't been assigned to a full-season affiliate yet. If it were a very serious injury, Lalane may have been put on the 60-day injured list, so perhaps he'll just need some time to rehab the injury at the Yankees' spring training complex before making his season debut.