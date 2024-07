Lalane (undisclosed) was reinstated from the rookie-level Florida Complex League Yankees' 7-day injured list Thursday.

He made his 2024 debut Thursday, tossing one inning and giving up two runs on one hit and one walk. Despite missing the first two months of the FCL season, the 20-year-old lefty remains one of the Yankees' top lower-level pitching prospects after striking out 34 batters over 21.2 innings in rookie ball in 2023.