Taillon allowed six runs on 10 hits and a hit batter while striking out three in 5.2 innings versus the Astros on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Taillon gave up three-run home runs to Alex Bregman in the first inning and Yordan Alvarez in the third. It took a Yankees rally in the ninth to get Taillon off the hook after a lackluster start -- the six runs and 10 hits were both season highs. He still hasn't lost since his first game of the season, and he owns a solid 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 63:9 K:BB in 79 innings overall even after this poor outing. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.