Taillon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with a right forearm contusion.
Taillon was struck in the forearm by a line drive and was lifted after giving up two runs over two innings to the Halos. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if the injury will affect his availability for the next turn through the rotation.
