Taillon (11-4) took the loss Friday as the Yankees were downed 4-0 by the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander didn't pitch too badly aside from grooving a first-pitch fastball to Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth inning that wound up traveling 421 feet to nearly straightaway center field, but the New York offense managed only four singles all night and never got a runner past second base, so Taillon had no margin for error. In six starts since the All-Star break, he's posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 32.1 innings, with the ERA being fueled by a 1.7 HR/9.