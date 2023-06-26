Brito is listed as the Yankees' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Oakland.

Brito made a successful return to the big leagues following his call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Wednesday, as he stepped in to keep the Mariners off the scoreboard over 5.2 innings while allowing just three baserunners. He'll get a chance to build on that strong outing in a favorable matchup versus the 20-60 Athletics, the first of what will likely be two starts for the rookie right-hander this week. Brito tentatively lines up to make another start Sunday in St. Louis.