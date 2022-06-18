Montgomery (3-1) picked up the win in Friday's 12-3 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed only 54 of 93 pitches for strikes but bore down when he needed to, and Montgomery got a chance to relax after the Yankees erupted for an eight-run fifth inning. After settling for no-decisions in eight of his first nine starts, he's now won three of his last four while reeling off five straight quality starts. Montgomery will carry a 2.72 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB through 72.2 innings into his next outing.