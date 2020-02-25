Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Flashes improved velocity Monday
Montgomery tossed two no-hit innings out of the bullpen in Monday's 3-3 tie with the Pirates. He struck out three and issued one walk in the outing.
All eyes were on starter Gerrit Cole in his Yankees debut, but Montgomery turned in an impressive following act after the high-priced ace exited after one inning. In addition to the quality results, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com noted that Montgomery's fastball touched 94 miles per hour in his first Grapefruit League appearance, with the southpaw noting afterward that it's the first time he's reached that sort of velocity since he underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018. The 27-year-old was already on solid ground for a rotation spot with Luis Severino (elbow) and James Paxton (back) both slated to open the season on the injured list, and Montgomery only strengthened his bid for a starting job with Monday's appearance.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Temporary rotation spot opens up•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Avoids arbitration hearing•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Two scoreless frames•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Not expected to pitch again in 2019•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Makes 2019 debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...