Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Resumes playing catch
Montgomery (elbow) threw about 50 or 60 times off flat ground Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery is expected to gradually increase the distance he plays catch over the next week or so before progressing to mound work. The lefty has been sidelined since May 1 with an elbow strain and will likely require at least two rehab starts before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, so it's not expected that he'll be an option for the Yankees rotation until mid-to-late June at the soonest. His ongoing absence will continue to afford more starting opportunities to rookie Domingo German.
More News
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Could miss two months•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lands on DL•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Dealing with left elbow tightness•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Lifted after one inning•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Solid six innings in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start