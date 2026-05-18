Yankees' Jose Caballero: Plays catch Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caballero (finger) played catch Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Caballero also did some fielding drills in recent days, but this was the first time he'd done any throwing since he was diagnosed with a right middle finger fracture. Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Monday that Caballero still has a chance to be activated Thursday when first eligible, but that will depend on how things go in the next couple days. Caballero is expected to reclaim the team's starting shortstop job when he returns, which will likely push Anthony Volpe back to the minors.
More News
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: To remain starter upon return•
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: Dealing with finger fracture•
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: Move to IL incoming•
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: Sent for MRI on injured finger•
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Jose Caballero: Appears in game off bench•