Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Caballero (finger) is expected to reclaim the team's starting shortstop job when he returns from the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Caballero landed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right middle finger fracture. The speedster was adamant that he won't miss more than the required 10 days, per Hoch, though New York's medical staff will ultimately have the final say about when he's ready to return. Anthony Volpe was called up from Triple-A to take Caballero's spot on the 26-man roster and as the Yankees' primary shortstop. Boone's comments suggest that Caballero has the inside track to the starting role when he's healthy, though Volpe could force further discussion if he performs well.