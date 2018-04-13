Yankees' Luis Cessa: Listed as Saturday's starter
Cessa will take the hill against Detroit on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past weekend and pitched an inning of relief against the Red Sox on Tuesday. With CC Sabathia (hip) on the 10-day disabled list, the Yankees will need him to make a spot start against Detroit, after which he will likely be sent back down to the minors for a fresh bullpen arm. Cessa has started 14 games for the Yankees since 2016 and has logged a career ERA of 4.40 with a 1.21 WHIP over 108.1 innings.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...