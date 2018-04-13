Cessa will take the hill against Detroit on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past weekend and pitched an inning of relief against the Red Sox on Tuesday. With CC Sabathia (hip) on the 10-day disabled list, the Yankees will need him to make a spot start against Detroit, after which he will likely be sent back down to the minors for a fresh bullpen arm. Cessa has started 14 games for the Yankees since 2016 and has logged a career ERA of 4.40 with a 1.21 WHIP over 108.1 innings.