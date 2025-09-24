Gil didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, but Colson Montgomery drove it over the fence in the sixth inning for a two-run homer. Gil has produced quality starts in three of four September outings, posting a 2.78 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 22.2 innings on the month despite a concerning 10:12 K:BB. Gil currently lines up to pitch on the final day of the season, at home against the Orioles, but the Yankees could change their rotation plans depending on whether they're still in a battle with the Blue Jays for the AL East title by then.