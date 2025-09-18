Gil didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was quite a shaky performance for Gil, who permitted a season-high nine hits and tied a season worst in runs allowed. The hard-throwing right-hander stumbled after entering Wednesday on a streak of seven consecutive starts with at least five innings and two runs or fewer given up, and he's issued multiple walks in all but one of his nine outings this year. Gil has a favorable home matchup against the last-place White Sox lined up for next week, though his 1.50 WHIP and 36:29 K:BB are major causes for concern despite his solid 3.33 ERA through 46 innings.