Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that there's "probably a good chance" Gil (lat) will make another rehab start before being activated from the injured list, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Gil is feeling good after making his third rehab start Wednesday, when he threw 3.1 innings at Double-A Somerset. Still, the Yankees are considering keeping GIl on assignment for another start. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in an MLB game this season due to a high-grade lat strain.