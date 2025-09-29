Gil didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's win against Baltimore. allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two across five innings.

The right-hander cruised early, retiring nine of the first ten batters he faced, before serving up back-to-back home runs from Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson in the fourth inning. While the outing was overall effective, Gil failed to receive much run support from the offense, resulting in him missing out on the win. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has only completed six innings in three of his 11 starts this season after making his debut on August 3, but has only allowed more than two runs twice. Gil finishes the regular season with a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 innings.