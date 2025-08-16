Gil (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals, giving up one run on four hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Friday was a mixed bag for Gil, who walked at least three for the second time in his first three starts but set season lows in runs and hits allowed. The hard-throwing right-hander has yet to work at least six frames since returning from a lat strain, and he's still searching for a rhythm with a 5.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB across his first 14 frames. Gil will be looking to sharpen his control the next time he takes the mound, which is set to come at home versus the Red Sox.